x

McAllen Rowe's Leon Signs Letter of Intent to Ranger College Baseball

By: Bella Michaels

Related Story

MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College today. Leon played on the Warriors varsity baseball team for all four years of high school, where he was a third baseman and pitcher. Watch the video above for more:

News
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 Wednesday, July 10, 2024 7:24:00 PM CDT July 10, 2024
Radar
7 Days