McAllen windshield repair shop seeing more customers following arctic blast

When freezing temperatures come to the Rio Grande Valley, the owners of Fix-A-Crack Windshield Repair & Replacement, LLC in McAllen said they know their shop will be full.

“If it's 32 degrees outside, that is our busiest time of year,” Steve Maples said.

Fix-A-Crack Windshield Repair & Replacement, LLC co-owner Alicia Maples said this week they’ve seen a 30% increase in customers.

"Your windshield expands and contracts when there are changes in temperatures," Alicia said.

Steve said he recommends those wanting to get their windshields fixed or replaced come to a shop instead of asking a crew to come to them.

“Having everything done in shop allows me as the technician to control the environment,” Steve said.

The Maples said if you have three cracks within the span of a windshield wiper, you'll actually need to get the windshield replaced.

Keeping cracks from expanding can prevent you from having to buy a new one. Alicia said she recommends people don’t turn on their heater or A/C on too high, or too fast.

“[If] it's been in the thirties, all of a sudden that heat is blasting towards it, that is prime opportunity for a crack out,” Alicia said.

If you can't get to a shop for a couple of days, the Maples recommend putting tape over the cracks until you can. This helps prevent dirt and moisture from building up, making the process of repairing cracks come out cleaner.

