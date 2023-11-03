Home
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Nov. 2 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Brownsville family receives new home through Habitat for Humanity
It’s a dream come true for the Garcia...
Homeowners express confusion over property tax statements
Nora Lazo is among thousands of people who...
Thursday, November 2, 2023: Clouds returning, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Breezy and nice, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, October 31, 2023: Chilly, cloudy, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Nov. 2 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Rosemary
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
MCHI Volleyball Dig for a Cure
News Video
Vehicle recovered following theft at Grulla High School
Death investigation underway in Alamo
Firefighters battling brush fire near Mission animal shelter
Brownsville family receives new home through Habitat for Humanity
Homeowners express confusion on property tax statements
Sports Video
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Band of the Week: Nikki Rowe High School
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10 Part 1
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10 Part 2
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11