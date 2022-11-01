Member of Family-Run Drug Ring ‘Los Piojos’ Convicted

WESLACO – A Mission man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering charges awaits his sentencing.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence showing 45-year-old Reymundo Villarreal-Arelis was a member of a Rio Grande Valley-run cocaine trafficking family known as “Los Piojos”.

Twelve relatives were also involved.

Federal documents state the organization would import and distribute thousands of kilos of drugs supplied by the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas. It also stated the “defendants used the horse racing industry as a money laundering mechanism” to profit.

During the investigation, authorities seized 280 kilograms of cocaine, at least $15 million if assets, numerous Valley residences and a shopping center in Mission.

Prosecutors said the cocaine was kept in stash houses in McAllen before being distributed across the U.S.

Villarreal’s brother, Gilberto Villarreal-Arelis, is still on the run.