Memorial Day services at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen

Veterans and civilians gathered Monday morning to watch an annual service take place at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen to honor and grieve for the fallen.

"We're honoring them, those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to be here today to let us do what we're doing," said Commander Raul Munguia of the McAllen Memorial VFW Post 8788.

For Air Force Veteran Homer Gallegos, it was a day of honor and remembrance.

"I have all my uncles here and they were old war vets," Gallegos said. "One was killed in World War II, and to me, that's a very special grave right there."

For veterans serving at the VFW Post 8788, it was a day to reflect on those lost, and the life they are able to live because of them.

"We're here to honor those veterans and maybe someday they'll honor us," Gallegos said.