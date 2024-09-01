Mercedes begins preparations for Texas Street Festival
The city of Mercedes has begun preparations for the Texas Street Festival by closing down some streets.
Texas Street will be closed between Business 83 and 5th Street until Saturday evening. Gates to the festival open at 2 p.m. and admission is free.
The festival will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
