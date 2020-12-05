x

Mercedes makes progress on infrastructure projects

Several infrastructure projects are underway in Mercedes.

Projects in progress include drainage improvements, sewer improvements and street paving.

"We have been making some efforts to replace the old infrastructure because, yes, some of the old infrastructure has been there since the '50s," said city Public Works Director Jose Figueroa.

