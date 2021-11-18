Mercedes Resident Worries Flood-Damaged Schools Unsafe

MERCEDES – A Mercedes woman says she doesn’t think schools in her town will be safe to open this new school year.

Dalia Pena worries the schools her four grandchildren attend will not be ready due to the flooding back in June.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey learned contractors and engineers hired by the Mercedes Independent School District are working to inspect the areas destroyed by the high waters.

The superintendent, Daniel Trevino Jr., says they are counting on property insurance to cover the cost and are also looking for federal assistance.

Trevino adds although registration for students is three days away, he’s not certain if Travis Elementary School will host it. He says the school will use the district’s website and its call system to notify parents.

