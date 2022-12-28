Mercedes Veteran’s Remains Buried at National Cemetery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – The remains of a veteran found abandoned inside a storage unit were buried at a national cemetery in Kentucky.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on late U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Solis last month.

The Mercedes native’s remains were found inside a storage unit in Lexington, Kentucky after the bill went unpaid.

Solis’ remains were turned over to Fayette County coroner Gary Ginn. Since then, he tried to track down Solis’ family.

Ginn’s search led to several blood relatives in the Rio Grande Valley. All of them agreed to have Solis buried at Camp Nelson Cemetery.

A funeral for Solis was held on Flag Day. He was buried with full military honors.