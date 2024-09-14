Mexican army soldiers perform water rescues in Matamoros

Dozens of streets in the city of Matamoros were flooded on Tuesday, leading to soldiers with the Mexican army performing water rescues.

Photos provided by AG Noticias shows rescue crews going around town in high water trucks to help get people out of their flooded homes.

In some areas, the water was knee-deep.

On Monday, Matamoros’ Water and Drainage Board set up pumps across the city to help alleviate the flooding in nearly 30 neighborhoods.

