Tracking Tropical Storm Francine: Flooding reported in several Matamoros neighborhoods

Water pumps have been set up across the city of Matamoros to move water out of the streets.

Nearly 30 neighborhoods were impacted by flooding south of Brownsville in Matamoros due to activity from Tropical Storm Francine. The pumps were set up by Matamoros’ Water and Drainage Board since noon on Monday.

Officials say the concern is that continued rainfall will keep the flooding risk.

Videos and photos provided by AG Noticias shows streets fully covered in water, and some people using paddle boats to get around.