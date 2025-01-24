Mexican Consulate in McAllen offering resources to undocumented Mexican nationals in the U.S.

The Consulate General of Mexico in McAllen is urging Mexican nationals to have a plan in response to President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

Immigration Customs Enforcement has said it will prioritize those who have committed a serious crime. Anyone in the country illegally during an arrest would also be detained.

Channel 5 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Mexican consulate in McAllen as officials help Mexican nationals who have been arrested or need official documents.

“We have a protection unit for Mexican nationals — which includes certified U.S. lawyers,” Froylan Yescas with the Mexican consul said. “We work with those attorneys and provide guidance in civil, criminal and especially immigration law.”

Mexican consulates in the U.S. have also rolled-out a new smartphone app that allows any Mexican national to notify family members and consular officials if they're facing an immigration-related arrest.

The consul is also asking parents who are in the U.S. to prepare custody plans for their children should they be detained by immigration officials.

The Mexican Consul in McAllen recommends Mexican nationals make sure they and their family have all official documents on hand.

For more information, email the Mexican consul at protmac01@sre.gob.mx.

You can also call the 24-Hour Mexican Consular Protection Department in McAllen at 956-686-0243, extension 221; the CIAM Call Center at 520-623-7874, or the Emergency Consular Assistance in McAllen at 956-821-6783.

Watch the video above for the full story.