Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Brownsville Mexican Consulate

The Mexican Consulate in Brownsville marked Mexico’s 214th anniversary of their independence in a Sunday ceremony.

The consulate hosted the celebration Sunday at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville with a variety of activities.

“We do a commemoration of all the heroes that made this possible,” Judith Arrieta, president of the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, said.

Mexico’s Independence Day is Monday.

