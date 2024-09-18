Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Brownsville Mexican Consulate
The Mexican Consulate in Brownsville marked Mexico’s 214th anniversary of their independence in a Sunday ceremony.
The consulate hosted the celebration Sunday at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville with a variety of activities.
“We do a commemoration of all the heroes that made this possible,” Judith Arrieta, president of the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, said.
Mexico’s Independence Day is Monday.
