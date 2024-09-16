x

Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Brownsville Mexican Consulate

Monday, September 16 2024

The Mexican Consulate in Brownsville marked Mexico’s 214th anniversary of their independence in a Sunday ceremony.

The consulate hosted the celebration Sunday at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville with a variety of activities.

“We do a commemoration of all the heroes that made this possible,” Judith Arrieta, president of the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, said. 

Mexico’s Independence Day is Monday.

