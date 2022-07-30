x

Mid-Valley Airport completes construction of new hangers

Weslaco's Mid-Valley Airport keeps growing.

The airport celebrated the recently-completed construction of six new hangars.

The new hangers represent latest expansion for the airport after it extended its runway to accommodate larger aircrafts.

Thursday, July 28 2022
