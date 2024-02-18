Migrant Apprehensions at Border Could Pass 900,000

FRONTON – Migrant apprehensions could pass 900,000 for the entire border this fiscal year, according to federal law enforcement.

“I have more people in my custody than I have Border Patrol agents along the Southwest border,” says Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas has been covering this over the past two days and has seen more than 600 people turning themselves in to agents – with more than 400 migrants apprehended on Friday alone.

We spoke with migrants who are coming into the country in an area next to the Rio Grande near Fronton despite the recent weather conditions.

