Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition

MISSION – A 15-year-old girl from the Rio Grande Valley celebrated her recent success in a national competition. The IDEA Mission student is excelling academically, despite a visual impairment.

Earlier this year, blind students all over the Valley competed in a national braille competition in Los Angeles. Yohanna Gonzales took second place.

Gonzales carefully tickles the letters and visualizes the words in her head. What she's seeing in her head is a mystery to us, but what she loves to see in her head is a good murder mystery.

No matter what story she's visualizing, there's one thing she's always wearing – her smile.

