Mission CISD holding vaccine clinic for the public
Related Story
Mission High School will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The clinic will be located at 1802 Cleo Dawson St. It is open to the public and first, second and booster shots of the vaccine will be available.
Those who already received their first dose are asked to bring their vaccination cards.
News
Mission High School will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office
-
Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers
-
Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits
-
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview
-
City of Harlingen to offer booster shots on Saturday