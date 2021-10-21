Mission CISD holding vaccine clinic for the public
Mission High School will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The clinic will be located at 1802 Cleo Dawson St. It is open to the public and first, second and booster shots of the vaccine will be available.
Those who already received their first dose are asked to bring their vaccination cards.
