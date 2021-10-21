x

Mission CISD holding vaccine clinic for the public

3 hours 23 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, October 21 2021 Oct 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 12:34 PM October 21, 2021 in News - Local

Mission High School will hold a drive-thru vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic will be located at 1802 Cleo Dawson St. It is open to the public and first, second and booster shots of the vaccine will be available.

Those who already received their first dose are asked to bring their vaccination cards.

