Mission family continues to recover after losing home in fire

A Mission family is on the road to recovery after a fire tore through their house on Tuesday night, destroying nearly everything.

“I don't want nobody to go through what we've gone through. It's a very hard situation,” homeowner Maria Hernandez said.

On Thursday, Hernandez returned to where her house once stood to search for her mother's ashes.

Hernandez found the urn, and a Christmas ornament given to her by her late brother.

“I was very lucky that this was able to be salvaged because those type of things... you can’t replace them,” Hernandez said.

Fire investigators say something left unattended on the stove sparked the fire.

“Everything was burned,” Hernandez said. “I have to replace my walker, I have to replace all my medicines, there’s no food left — the refrigerator melted,” Hernandez said. “We don’t have beds, we were unable to salvage our [furniture], but that’s okay. We don’t need furniture. We just need life."

All four of Hernandez’s dogs survived the fire, but are recovering from their injuries sustained in the fire with a rescue group outside of Dallas.

One of the dogs was missing since the fire, but was found on Thursday.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Hernandez and her family recover from the fire.

