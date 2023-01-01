Mission Fire Department launches new EMS service
Related Story
The Mission Fire Department's first fire department-based ambulance is now in service.
The EMS truck will work with the city's primary provider, Medcare EMS.
The Mission Fire Department launched the service in an effort to improve response times.
Mayor Norie Garza says the new truck won't be the last.
"This is just something that our city needs to provide to our citizens is quality emergency service care and so this is our first step, our first ambulance, and we're hoping to expand our program," Garza said.
The top-of-the-line EMS truck cost roughly $800,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds.
News
News Video
