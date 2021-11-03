x

Mission High School student in custody after bringing gun to school, principal says

A 15-year-old student at Mission High School is in custody after bringing a handgun to campus on Monday, according to a letter sent to parents

The campus was put on lockdown after receiving a report about a student with a handgun on campus at about 10:30 a.m. 

Officials say within minutes, the student with the weapon was identified and taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported. 

The district is asking parents to encourage children to report safety concerns when they see or hear them. The Mission Police Department is investigating the incident, school officials said. 

According to Mission PD, the student is facing a third degree felony charge.

