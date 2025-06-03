Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the identity of the victim.
The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art Flores.
The crash was reported to police Monday at around 9:38 a.m. on Business 83 and Holland Avenue, and involved a motorcycle driven by a man identified as Aaron Garcia, and a white truck.
The truck stayed at the scene and the Garcia was hospitalized and later died, Flores said.
According to Flores, Garcia was turning into a parking lot when he was hit by the truck.
"Please be very vigilant in regard to these motorcycles, they are smaller vehicles," Flores said.
Police are also investigating a second, unrelated crash that was reported at around 10:17 a.m. on Glasscock and 2 ½ Mile roads.
The second crash involved a male motorcyclist who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and a brown SUV.
Mission police officers are investigating the causes of both crash to see if any criminal charges will be filed.
