Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

By: Sarah Cervera

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the identity of the victim.

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art Flores.

The crash was reported to police Monday at around 9:38 a.m. on Business 83 and Holland Avenue, and involved a motorcycle driven by a man identified as Aaron Garcia, and a white truck.

The truck stayed at the scene and the Garcia was hospitalized and later died, Flores said.

According to Flores, Garcia was turning into a parking lot when he was hit by the truck.

"Please be very vigilant in regard to these motorcycles, they are smaller vehicles," Flores said. 

Police are also investigating a second, unrelated crash that was reported at around 10:17 a.m. on Glasscock and 2 ½ Mile roads.

The second crash involved a male motorcyclist who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and a brown SUV.

Mission police officers are investigating the causes of both crash to see if any criminal charges will be filed. 

