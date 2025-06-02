Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

KRGV photo

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art Flores.

The crash was reported to police Monday at around 9:38 a.m. on Business 83 and Holland Avenue, and involved a motorcycle and a white truck.

The truck stayed at the scene and the male motorcyclist was hospitalized, Flores said.

At around noon, police confirmed that the motorcyclist died.

Police are also investigating a second, unrelated crash that was reported at around 10:17 a.m. on Glasscock and 2 ½ Mile roads.

The second crash involved a male motorcyclist who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and a brown SUV.

Mission police officers are investigating the causes of both crash to see if any criminal charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.