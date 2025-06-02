Mission police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Monday morning, according to police spokesman Art Flores.
The crash was reported to police Monday at around 9:38 a.m. on Business 83 and Holland Avenue, and involved a motorcycle and a white truck.
The truck stayed at the scene and the male motorcyclist was hospitalized, Flores said.
At around noon, police confirmed that the motorcyclist died.
Police are also investigating a second, unrelated crash that was reported at around 10:17 a.m. on Glasscock and 2 ½ Mile roads.
The second crash involved a male motorcyclist who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and a brown SUV.
Mission police officers are investigating the causes of both crash to see if any criminal charges will be filed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Vehicle found submerged in resaca near San Benito
-
Pharr emergency management coordinator gives tips to prepare for hurricane season
-
Brownsville police identify man shot in the face
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
-
Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating
Sports Video
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...
-
The RGV Red Crowns fall to the San Antonio Corinthians in second...
-
UTRGV Track and Field Season ends with the Women's High Jump
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw