mission veterans vs edcouch elsa fb

EDCOUCH-ELSA - Mission Veterans made a trip to Edcouch-Elsa Saturday night.

After a strong second half, the Yellowjackets pulled off the win, 42-28.

Check out the highlights.

Sunday, December 06 2020
