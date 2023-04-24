Moda y Belleza: Experta comparte sobre el arte y cuidado de las pestañas
Angela Carrillo, artista de pestañas, visita los estudios de Al Mediodia Valle para hablar sobre la importancia del cuidado de las pestañas y como esta profesión ha estado en crecimiento, sobre todo aquí en el Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
