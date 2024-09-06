Monte Alto ISD to hold special meeting on future of superintendent
Monte Alto Independent School District are in talks about the future of their superintendent.
A special meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Monte Alto Early College High School library.
The district said leaders will discuss legal issues regarding the superintendent's performance and contract. These talks will be behind closed doors.
