Monte Alto ISD to hold special meeting on future of superintendent
Monte Alto Independent School District are in talks about the future of their superintendent.
A special meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Monte Alto Early College High School library.
The district said leaders will discuss legal issues regarding the superintendent's performance and contract. These talks will be behind closed doors.
More News
News Video
-
Three UTRGV athletes arrested in connection with Edinburg hit-and-run involving a cyclist
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in deadly shooting
-
Student of the Week: Ricardo Elizondo
-
Monte Alto ISD to hold special meeting on future of superintendent
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help block allergic reactions