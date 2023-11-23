x

Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023: Cooler and windy...
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 21 2023 Nov 21, 2023 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 10:06:00 AM CST November 21, 2023
Radar
7 Days