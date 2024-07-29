x

Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms...
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 weeks ago Friday, July 12 2024 Jul 12, 2024 Friday, July 12, 2024 9:43:00 AM CDT July 12, 2024
Radar
7 Days