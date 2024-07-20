x

Motorcyclist dies in Pharr crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Pharr.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nolana Boulevard and Sugar Road. The motorcyclist was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is closed as police work the scene and drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

No other details were available at this time.

