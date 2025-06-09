Motorcyclist killed in Mission crash

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a Sunday crash, according to the Mission Police Department.

The crash was reported Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 2200 block of East Griffin Parkway.

According to Mission police spokesman Jorge Rodriguez, the crash involved a motorcyclist and a black truck.

The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.

The scene is active, police said.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.