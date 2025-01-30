Multiple agencies hold border security training exercise at Anzalduas Park
Related Story
Members of the Texas National Guard, Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol were seen Tuesday at Anzalduas Park in Mission.
Officials said state and federal law enforcement agencies were there as part of a training exercise for 40 of the National Guardsmen that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed to the Valley on Monday.
READ MORE: State troops arrive in the Valley after Abbott announces border reinforcements
Those taking part in the training learned how to work with each other amid an increase in border security efforts.
As previously reported, the state troops who were deployed to the Valley will not be patrolling or doing any type of enforcement activities. Instead, they will provide security to Border Patrol equipment and infrastructure.
News
News Video
-
City of Mission ending partnership with RGV Humane Society
-
TSTC Harlingen to offer diesel equipment technology courses
-
Laguna Madre Water District receives $17.5 million for desalination plant
-
Following prostate cancer diagnosis, Edinburg mayor encourages men to get tested
-
Team Brownsville shifting migrant aid efforts after welcome center closes
Sports Video
-
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator