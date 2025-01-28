State troops arrive in the Valley after Abbott announces border reinforcements

Hundreds of soldiers were seen outside the state National Guard office in Weslaco Monday.

Members of that group arrived at a private tarmac at the McAllen International Airport.

The arrival of the troops comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s sending more than 400 soldiers from Houston and Fort Worth to the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the Texas Tribune, the guardsmen will collaborate with Border Patrol agents "to stop illegal immigrants from entering our country and to enforce immigration laws."

READ MORE: Abbott sends state troops to U.S.-Mexico border to work with Border Patrol

The state reinforcements were announced as Border Patrol deports dozens of migrants in the Valley.

Channel 5 News is working to confirm if the group of soldiers who arrived are part of Abbott’s tactical border force.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

READ ALSO: ICE conducts 'targeted operations' in the Valley