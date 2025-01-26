ICE conducts 'targeted operations' in the Valley

Photo: mgnonline.com

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have confirmed to Channel 5 News that they are "conducting enhanced targeted operations" in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to ICE spokesperson Adelina Pruneda, they are enforcing U.S. immigration law and preserving public safety and national security "by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

ICE released the full statement below:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners including DEA and CBP began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Rio Grande Valley to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities."