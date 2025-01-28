Multiple agencies hold border security training exercise at Anzalduas Park
Members of the Texas National Guard, Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol were seen Tuesday at Anzalduas Park in Mission.
Officials said state and federal law enforcement agencies were there as part of a training exercise for 40 of the National Guardsmen that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed to the Valley on Monday.
READ MORE: State troops arrive in the Valley after Abbott announces border reinforcements
Those taking part in the training learned how to work with each other amid an increase in border security efforts.
As previously reported, the state troops who were deployed to the Valley will not be patrolling or doing any type of enforcement activities. Instead, they will provide security to Border Patrol equipment and infrastructure.
