New airline announced at Brownsville SPI International Airport

A new airline was just announced at the Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport. 

Starting May 17, there will be non-stop flights from Avelo Airlines to Orlando and Los Angeles.

Brownsville is the first city chosen in Texas for the start-up company to set up shop. 

Once up and running, tickets to Orlando start at $69 and $89 to Los Angeles. 

1 day ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Thursday, February 23, 2023 12:55:00 PM CST February 23, 2023
