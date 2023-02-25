New airline announced at Brownsville SPI International Airport
A new airline was just announced at the Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport.
Starting May 17, there will be non-stop flights from Avelo Airlines to Orlando and Los Angeles.
Brownsville is the first city chosen in Texas for the start-up company to set up shop.
Once up and running, tickets to Orlando start at $69 and $89 to Los Angeles.
