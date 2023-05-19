New Brownsville mayor, city commissioners sworn in

Brownsville's new mayor and two city commissioners were sworn on Tuesday night.

John Cowen Jr. is replacing Trey Mendez after he finished serving his single four-year term. The new mayor gave a statement on his stance on the immigration situation in the city.

"So in terms of immigration, so I think we have a very good model here. Since 2019, we've been able to manage the influx of migrants to date and I think our emergency coordinator in conjunction with the county and the state officials and federal officials, have done a very good job. And it's just about scaling that operation and making sure we keep our community safe going forward," Cowen said.

Prior to being elected mayor, Cowen was a city commissioner for four years.