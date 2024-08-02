New building to help train firefighters at STC facility

A two-story building in Pharr will show future firefighters what it's like out in the field.

The building, located behind the South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence in Pharr, is designed to mimic different scenarios — such as house fires — for students.

Students will have a chance to train in a controlled environment in the building, which comes with a kitchen and a couch designed for live fire training, and rooms that will be used for search and rescue training.

“It gives them a lot of the obstacles they'll encounter, such as low visibility because of the smoke and elevated temperatures because of the fire," STC Fire Academy instructor Victor Fonseca said.

Propane gas will be used to create the fires and artificial smoke to create a toxin-free training environment.

Current firefighters will also be able to train at the facility, which officials said should be ready for use in the fall.

