New charter school breaks ground in Mission

More than 300 applications have already been sent out to a new charter school in Mission that will open next year.

Brillante Academy held a groundbreaking Friday, Dec. 9. The dual language campus aims to teach students to speak in more than one language, and read and write in multiple different languages.

Classes begin August 2023.

Wednesday, December 14 2022
