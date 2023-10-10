New grant to help staff Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley will receive more pediatric specialist thanks to a $17 million grant.

The grant, provided by the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, will go toward staffing the Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley.

"We fly some of our specialists down on a daily basis to see kids in outreach clinics here in the Valley, but that's been on a limited basis,” Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV Matthew Wolthoff said. “There's only so many resources to serve an entire population here in the Valley."

The hiring process is already underway for the new hospital scheduled to open later this year.

