x

new mexico state utrgv wbb

Related Story

EDINBURG - UTRGV in action at home Saturday afternoon.

The women welcoming New Mexico State, seeking revenge after falling in the Western Athletic Tournament Championship game.

Big Orange getting the win, 74-63.

News
UTRGV Tops New Mexico State, 74-63
UTRGV Tops New Mexico State, 74-63
EDINBURG - UTRGV in action at home Saturday afternoon. The women welcoming New Mexico State, seeking revenge after falling... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:59:00 PM CST February 23, 2020
Radar
7 Days