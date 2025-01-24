New organic grocery chain opens in Brownsville
People who shop in Brownsville now have access to healthier food options.
The organic grocery chain, Natural Grocers, officially opened a new location on Wednesday. This is the 24th location in Texas and the only one in the Rio Grande Valley.
Natural Grocers is located on Morrison Road and Frontage Road, on the northwest side of town.
The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening to welcome the store to the city. The store will be giving out prizes until 5 p.m.
