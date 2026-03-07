New owner working to bring historic Edinburg home back to life

A two-story house in Edinburg is catching people's attention after years of being hidden behind overgrown trees.

The trees are now gone, and the home's original columns are visible from the street. The property sits on the corner of South Closner Boulevard and Canal Street, near the H-E-B.

Carlos Garza bought the house in May 2025.

“I am the owner of the property," Garza said. “While it's not occupied, it is by no means abandoned.”

The house was previously owned by Susana Stevenson, daughter of the original owners Truman Elsworth Stevenson and Ana Maria Stevenson. The home has been standing for decades.

Garza said he is working to bring the house back to life.

"I'm working with structural engineers and architects that I work with on a regular basis and we're developing a plan to renovate the building," Garza said.

Once the restoration is complete, Garza plans to move his engineering firm into the home. He's also considering renting out the second floor.

"The day will come when we're not here and I would hope that this building is here a hundred years from now," Garza said.

Garza said the property is private and monitored around the clock. Before renovations can begin, he needs to finish clearing out the home and install new plumbing and wiring.

He knows the project will take time and money, but Garza said it's worth preserving the historic property.

Watch the video above for the full story.