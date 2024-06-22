New Rio Grande City leaders sworn into office

Rio Grande City officially has a new mayor and two new city commissioners

The candidates were finally sworn in a month after they were elected and a recount that ended with no changes. The new city leaders say they're ready to get to work.

The new mayor, Gilberto Falcon, says the first few weeks in office he wants to meet with all the city departments and get to know them.

Falcon also says he'll be learning about ongoing city projects that he will now be taking over.

The mayor and two commissioners ran as a group of three, but there are still two other commissioners who were also part of the last administration.

The mayor says he's looking forward to working as a team to better the city for their community.

"They have been very receptive, and they've welcomed us very warmly. We've already started discussing some items, so I'm looking forward to working with them," Falcon said.

He says the lawsuit they filed against the city is now moot, and they won't be moving forward with it.

Watch the video above for the full story.