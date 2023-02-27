New safety features in trucks hope to help prevent accidents

The Texas Department of Public Transportation reported a total of four crashes involving trucks in the last week.

The most recent one occurred Friday near Monte Alto when a woman collided into a Freightliner tractor-truck and died at the scene.

RELATED: DPS: Monte Alto woman killed in overnight collision

Several truck drivers spoke with Channel 5 News, who said crashes like these can be prevented if all drivers share the road.

“Respect the big trucks, the big trucks gotta respect the cars, you know everybody have respect for each other." Roger Drumm Jr. said.

Drumm said he’s heard from others about accidents they've been a part of or seen involving trucks.

Truck drivers said they have equipment that can help prevent accidents.

Truck driver Ernesto Martinez said his truck has cameras on the mirrors with a horn that alerts when another driver is next to him.

New trucks also come with a sensor in the front that alert truck drivers of when drivers are 40 yards in front of them, as well as an automated break that helps prevent crashes.

DPS said while all this equipment helps truckers, the best way to not slam into a truck is to pay attention to the road.

Watch the video above for the full story.