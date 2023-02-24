DPS: Monte Alto woman killed in overnight collision
A 48-year-old Monte Alto woman died Friday after colliding with a Freightliner tractor-truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
The crash occurred west of Monte Alto at around 12:06 a.m. when the tractor-truck was backing into a private drive off of FM 2812 west of Monte Alto when a 2020 Nissan Rogue collided into it, according to a news release.
The sole occupant of the Nissan — identified as Melissa De Leon — succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the news release stated.
No other injuries were reported, DPS said.
