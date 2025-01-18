Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto College

Nikki Rowe High School twin brothers, Javier and Zavier Garcia both signed their letter of intent to play baseball at San Jacinto College. Both have shined as pitchers for Rowe.

Javier was the District Pitcher of the Year back in 2023. Meanwhile, Zavier was a First Team All-District last season. Getting the chance to sign together in front of their friends and family meant a lot to the twins.

Zavier Garcia says, "it means a lot because all these people they've been there and they know what we do, they know we practice everyday baseball." His twin brother Javier Garcia reflects, "it makes it even more special because of course my brother has been my day one throwing partner and together, we learn together, we grow together and we really bond together."