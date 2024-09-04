Nikki Rowe student identified as teen who was injured during McAllen house party

A Nikki Rowe High School football player was identified as the teen who was injured at a home where large amounts of alcohol were found on Saturday night.

Adan De La Cruz is a senior linebacker for the Nikki Rowe Warriors. He was hospitalized with a head injury; his condition is unknown.

Two individuals were previously arrested in connection with the incident, according to a previous news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at the 4700 block of Bentsen Road in McAllen on Saturday at around 11:39 p.m.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said officers were informed that a juvenile, identified as De La Cruz, attempted to jump off the roof and into a pool.

Officers said they were advised De La Cruz landed on the ground, and he was unconscious and turning purple. They said as they ran toward the back of the property, they saw an unknown male holding De La Cruz's head and another conducting chest compressions.

The complaint states that officers observed De La Cruz had a laceration on the back of his head. EMS arrived at the scene and transported De La Cruz to a local hospital.

Records said a video, uploaded to Snapchat, showed De La Cruz jumping off a gazebo roof, which was next to a pool. De La Cruz walked to the edge of the roof when his foot slipped. He twisted "in a circular motion" and landed on the ground, head and neck first.

A man, identified as Jaime Islas, and his juvenile son were arrested after police discovered they supplied alcohol to the minors, the complaint stated.

Court records say as officers arrived at the scene, they observed numerous plastic cups and open Michelob Ultra beer cans on tables.

The complaint says Jaime, his son and a third male, Enrique Palacios, were at the McAllen Police Department providing formal statements.

Officers said they learned the home belonged to Enrique's wife and Jaime was his brother-in-law. Enrique said Jaime asked if his son could have a party at the home, to which he agreed.

According to the complaint, Enrique was told the juvenile was only going to invite three friends. He also said both Jaime and the juvenile knew there was alcohol at the party.

Officers also discovered a digital flier advertising the party was posted on social media, and juveniles were being charged $10 to purchase a ticket or $15 at the entrance to attend the party.

Both Jaime and his son were taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and jail records show Jaime was released Monday on a $30,000 bond.