No decision made on McAllen man accused of kidnapping, murdering his wife
A pre-trial hearing for a McAllen man accused of killing his ex-wife has been reset as prosecutors continue to decide if they’ll seek the death penalty.
Prosecutors were set to decide whether or not Richard Ford would face the death penalty, and asked for more time – saying the case has many moving pieces.
Ford is accused of killing his ex-wife - Melissa Banda - after he allegedly forced her into a car from her McAllen home.
Ford is facing several charges, including capital murder, and remains jailed on a $4.5 million bond, court records show.
Prosecutors were given until November 8 to decide Ford's fate if he's convicted.
